Amber Heard likely to lose Johnny Depp defamation trial: Here’s why

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp may win defamation case, he has filed against his former wife Amber Heard, legal expert and former LA District Attorney Emily D. Baker has predicted.



In an interview with a podcast, Baker admitted she was at first convinced neither the Pirates of the Caribbean star or Heard would win the case.

However, she has changed her opinion after one key detail in the Aquaman actor’s testimony, leading her to believe Depp may win the case.

The former attorney said Johnny Depp may win trial due to Amber Heard’s past tweet.

Heard had confirmed during testimony that she had retweeted the Washington Post opinion piece she authored in 2018.

Baker said this tiny detail may sway the jury.

However, according to Associated Press, what the jury considers will be very different from the public debate that has engulfed the high-profile proceedings.