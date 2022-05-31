 
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon can be seen at North America’s Mount Denali. — Photo provided by the author
KARACHI: Aiming to climb the seven highest mountains across seven continents of the world, Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon last week successfully summitted North America’s Mount Denali at 6,190m.

Ali’s team confirmed that the 23-year-old mountaineer from Larkana summitted Denali on the morning of May 28 — Saturday — and has successfully returned to the basecamp.

Denali was his fourth of seventh summits target. He also waved Pakistan’s flag atop Denali.

Ali started his mountaineering career by climbing Mingling Sar in Shimshal in 2017.

He started his 7 continent-7 summits mission by climbing 5,642m-high Mt Elbrus in the European region in 2019. Next year, he went summitted 6,862m-high Aconcagua in the South American region. Last year, Ali successfully summitted 5,895m Mt Kilimanjaro — the highest peak in the African region.

He next eyes Jaya Peak, also known as Mount Carstensz or Carstensz Pyramids in Australia/Oceania region. The 4,884m high peak is located in the New Guinea Island region.

Pakistan’s prominent climber Mirza Ali Bag has also done 7 summits on 7 different continents.

