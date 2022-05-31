Imran Khan more dangerous than terrorists, claims Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing an event in Muree, on May 31, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

"Imran Khan is a gang leader," Maryam Nawaz says.

She claims Khan's campaign dangerous than terrorism.

"What difference is there between Khan and terrorists?"

MURREE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed Tuesday former prime minister Imran Khan is "more dangerous than terrorists", as she slammed the party's recent riots in Islamabad.

Khan had called off the long march last week, fearing more bloodshed, as protest rallies across the country resulted in the death of three — two PTI workers and a police constable.

But in her address at an event today, the PML-N vice president said: "Imran Khan is a gang leader [...] his political campaign is more dangerous than terrorism."

The PML-N leader said Khan had admitted in a recent interview that his party workers were armed, whereas, in her rallies, "not a single person carries weapons".

"Our goal is not to spread fitnah and fasad (anarchy and lawlessness). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's people have understood the politics of Khan, which is why they were not part of his long march and his facial expressions were enough to show that the long march failed," she added.

She went on to say that ahead of the long march, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) found weapons at the residence of a PTI leader.

"If a person is openly accepting that they are involved in terrorist activities, then should we let them off the hook?"

'Political facade'

The PML-N leader asked Khan to remove the "political veil" from his face if he wants to continue committing terrorism in Pakistan, as once authorities see his real face, then he would be dealt with like "terrorists".

"Imran Khan has put up a political facade and is involved in armed terrorism under its guise [...] and he knows that once November passes, his conspiracy will fail," she said.

Maryam warned that "Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad" would be launched against "fasadis" — Khan and supporters — for bringing back peace and stability to the country.

The PML-N leader added that the ousted prime minister was not waging jihad, but "fasad" and the government would do everything in its power to stop this "fasad".

"What difference is there between Khan and terrorists? Even terrorists attack Pakistan with weapons. Moreover, the KP chief minister has also hinted at a clash between his province and the federation."

Maryam said since Khan was removed from the prime minister's office, he has set fires across the country.

"These are only the goals of a terrorist."