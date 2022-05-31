‘Attack on Centre’: Interior minister warns of ‘strict’ action against PTI in case of long march

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) addressing a press conference along with members of the federal cabinet on May 31, 2022. — YouTube Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday warned of "strict action" against the PTI in case they initiate their long march again as committed by former prime minister Imran Khan.



Addressing a press conference flanked by members of federal cabinet, the interior minister termed the incidents that took place on May 25 an "attack on the Centre".

“The lawmakers deviated from their oath, law and Constitution in order to fulfil the criminal agenda of their political leader Imran Khan,” he said, terming May 25’s “Azadi March” an “anti-state conspiracy” instead of a political activity in which resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government were used.

Sanaullah claimed that contrary to the claims of PTI leaders regarding the number of people present, there were only a few thousand people at D-Chowk. “We have video proof from the Swabi jalsa where armed people attended the public gathering,” he added.

“This is was a ‘fitna and fasad march’ and PTI supporters came intending to spread chaos,” the interior minister said, adding that a recommendation was made during the federal cabinet meeting that cases should be registered against these people.

Regarding speculations that Imran Khan will announce another long march, the interior minister warned that party members will be arrested on the same day they begin their preparations, “let them come and I’ll see how they cross barriers this time.”

Govt forms committee on statements of Imran Khan, CM Mahmood

The federal government has formed a committee to review the recent threatening statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a bid to chalk out the future course of action.



A day earlier, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that he will use his province’s force when Imran Khan calls another march towards Islamabad. He made these remarks at a lawyers' convention in Peshawar.

"When Imran Khan will again give a call for the long march after the six-day ultimatum ends, I am telling you that I will use Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's force," warned the chief minister.

Earlier, in an interview with a private TV channel about the PTI's "Azadi March" and the clashes between the party members and the police, Imran Khan admitted that the protesters that accompanied him during the march were carrying weapons with them.

Imran Khan said he felt that the country would have gone towards anarchy had the march continued.

"There was already hatred among the people due to raids carried out by the Punjab Police on PTI lawmakers' houses a day before the march," the PTI chairman said, adding that he was 100% sure that the situation would lead to "chaos."

During today’s meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to review the statements of Imran Khan and CM Mahmood Khan.

The committee comprises Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, Azam Nazeer Tarar and JUI-F’s Asad Mehmood.