PTI files plea in SC to obtain permission for another long march to Islamabad

PTI seeks Supreme Court order for peaceful protests in Islamabad.

Petition filed by PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar.

PTI be allowed to hold peaceful protests and gatherings in Islamabad, petition argues.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission for a second long march to Islamabad.

The petition, filed by PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, named the interior ministry, Islamabad inspector-general and others as respondents.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had abruptly announced the end of his ‘Azadi March’ on March 26 and had given the PML-N government a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for a general election. He had later said he called the march off due to fear of bloodshed.

The petition filed in court today argued that the court should order that PTI be allowed to hold peaceful protests and gatherings in Islamabad and no obstacles should be put in the way of PTI protests in any city.

It said the court should order that no PTI worker or leader should be arrested or tortured, intimidating tactics against PTI and raids on houses should not be carried out and the movement of people shouldn’t be stopped.

The petition seeks that the court order that no force be used against the participants in the protest and sit-in.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for protests in Islamabad in case the government does not announce elections.

