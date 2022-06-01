 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued dire warning: 'Future hangs in the balance!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against ‘looking carefully where they stand’ as the latest polls show a drop in their popularity.

Royal author and biographer Andrew Pierce made this claim during an interview with GB News.

He was quoted saying, “I think they need to start, doing some work again, behaving like royals instead of just behaving like they want to make lots of money out of their royal connections.”

“He then discussed a new royal popularity poll that was conducted over the weekend. The poll showed the Queen's popularity at 86 percent.”

“The second most popular royal [was] Catherine Middleton, no surprise there. Charles up at about 70 percent. Harry's down at 11 [percent], Meghan's at 6 percent.”

“So all the criticism, all that they have made of the Royal Family, hasn't damaged the institution of the monarchy at all, it's damaged them.”

“So I think that's why they've got to look very carefully at how they behave.”

