Wednesday Jun 01 2022
IHC grants 10-day bail to Umar Gandapur in riots case in Islamabad

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur (L), former finance minister Hammad Azhar, and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser. — Twitter/APP
  • IHC directs Gandapur to submit a bond of Rs5,000.
  • Hammad Azhar also moves court for protective bail.
  • Asad Qaiser approaches IHC for list of cases lodged against him.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted a 10-day bail to PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur in a case registered against him in Mianwali for the riots during the party's "Azadi March" and directed him to submit a bond of Rs5,000. 

On the other hand, former energy minister Hammad Azhar also approached IHC for protective bail in a case registered against him in Lahore. 

In his petition, Azhar said that he will not flee or tamper with the prosecution's evidence if he is granted bail. He also added that he wants to appear before the court to prove his innocence. 

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Gandapur. During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said that the cases are being filed against the PTI leaders for political revenge and a protective bail should be granted. 

On the other hand, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser approached the IHC to get the details of the cases registered against him. According to the petition, Qaiser asked the court to provide him the list of cases and prevent the police and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) from making his arrest till the details are received. 

16 cases registered against Imran khan, Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar

On Saturday, the Islamabad Police registered 16 cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, following the riots in the federal capital during the party's "Azadi March".

Apart from the top brass, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Raja Khurram Nawaz have also been named in the first information reports (FIRs).

The cases have been registered for blocking of roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking the police personnel, and damaging the property.

