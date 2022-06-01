Karachi superstore inferno leaves one dead

A view of the smoke rising after a fire broke out at a superstore store in Karachi, on June 1, 2022. — Online

Fire breaks out in warehouse of superstore at 11am.

Superstore is situated on Jail Chowrangi, a busy street.

Fire is yet to be extinguished despite passage of hours.

KARACHI: A superstore caught fire early morning hours of Wednesday, leaving one person dead, while the blaze is yet to be extinguished despite the passage of hours.

The fire broke out at 11am in the warehouse of the superstore situated on Jail Chowrangi — a very busy street — officials said. The superstore is situated in a multi-storey building and sees a lot of footfall every day.

As the fire broke out, a person who was rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital lost his life. However, despite continuous efforts and more than a dozen fire brigades present at the site, the fire has not been doused.

Eyewitnesses say that the superstore administration did not try to put out the fire through their own means, instead, they opted to exit the store and stand outside.

Fire officials also said that had the administration kept fire extinguishing equipment in-store, then the fire could have been controlled at an earlier stage.