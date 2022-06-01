 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi superstore inferno leaves one dead

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

A view of the smoke rising after a fire broke out at a superstore store in Karachi, on June 1, 2022. — Online
A view of the smoke rising after a fire broke out at a superstore store in Karachi, on June 1, 2022. — Online

  • Fire breaks out in warehouse of superstore at 11am.
  • Superstore is situated on Jail Chowrangi, a busy street.
  • Fire is yet to be extinguished despite passage of hours.

KARACHI: A superstore caught fire early morning hours of Wednesday, leaving one person dead, while the blaze is yet to be extinguished despite the passage of hours.

The fire broke out at 11am in the warehouse of the superstore situated on Jail Chowrangi — a very busy street — officials said. The superstore is situated in a multi-storey building and sees a lot of footfall every day.

As the fire broke out, a person who was rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital lost his life. However, despite continuous efforts and more than a dozen fire brigades present at the site, the fire has not been doused.

Eyewitnesses say that the superstore administration did not try to put out the fire through their own means, instead, they opted to exit the store and stand outside.

Fire officials also said that had the administration kept fire extinguishing equipment in-store, then the fire could have been controlled at an earlier stage.

More From Pakistan:

In written order, Supreme Court expresses disappointment over Islamabad riots

In written order, Supreme Court expresses disappointment over Islamabad riots
IHC grants 10-day bail to Umar Gandapur in riots case in Islamabad

IHC grants 10-day bail to Umar Gandapur in riots case in Islamabad
Imaan Mazari denies allegations of encouraging mutiny

Imaan Mazari denies allegations of encouraging mutiny
Imran Khan to announce next march after Supreme Court's ruling on PTI's plea

Imran Khan to announce next march after Supreme Court's ruling on PTI's plea
PTI demands UN to probe 'state excesses, human rights violations' during 'Azadi March'

PTI demands UN to probe 'state excesses, human rights violations' during 'Azadi March'
Oxford launches new Pakistan programme

Oxford launches new Pakistan programme
PTI files plea in SC to obtain permission for another long march to Islamabad

PTI files plea in SC to obtain permission for another long march to Islamabad
Businessman Mian Mansha's plane en route to Turkey escapes accident

Businessman Mian Mansha's plane en route to Turkey escapes accident
ECP will continue to take decisions fearlessly: Sikandar Sultan Raja

ECP will continue to take decisions fearlessly: Sikandar Sultan Raja
No amendment deprives overseas Pakistanis of right to vote: Justice Athar Minallah

No amendment deprives overseas Pakistanis of right to vote: Justice Athar Minallah
'Hard to imagine buying Russian oil': Miftah Ismail says in CNN interview

'Hard to imagine buying Russian oil': Miftah Ismail says in CNN interview
'Imran Khan didn't expect no-confidence motion till the last day,' Sheikh Rasheed

'Imran Khan didn't expect no-confidence motion till the last day,' Sheikh Rasheed

Latest

view all