Thursday Jun 02 2022
Long march: Imran Khan granted three-week transit bail from Peshawar High Court

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhanpti
  • PHC accepts PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition for protection against arrest.
  • Imran appears before court in personal capacity to file plea.
  • Media representatives and reporters barred from attending hearing.

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday was granted a three-week transit bail against a surety of Rs50,000, from the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ahead of another long march he plans to lead in the coming days.

The former prime minister reached out to the PHC for protection against his possible arrest in case he marches to Islamabad again. PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed accepted the plea. Imran had appeared in court to file his plea in a personal capacity.

However, media representatives and reporters were barred from attending the hearing as the court's doors were closed when Imran arrived.

PTI files plea in SC to obtain permission for another long march

The PTI filed a petition in the apex court seeking permission for a second long march to Islamabad.

The party chairman had abruptly announced the end of his "Azadi March" on March 26 and had given the government a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for a general election. He had later said he called the march off due to fear of bloodshed.

The petition argued that the court should order that PTI be allowed to hold peaceful protests and gatherings in Islamabad and that no obstacles should be put in the way of PTI protests in any city.

