Punjab Assembly's reserved seats: ECP to announce verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict on a petition seeking notification of the appointment of MPAs on five Punjab Assembly reserved seats that fell vacant after the disqualification of PTI's defiant lawmakers.



The verdict was reserved earlier today by a five-member bench on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

At the last hearing on May 31, the LHC had ordered the ECP to decide on the five reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly by June 2.

On May 23, the ECP had officially de-notified the 25 PTI MPAs that it had de-seated over defection from the party on May 20, who voted for PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election. As many as 20 out of 25 dissidents were elected from different constituencies, three were elected on seats reserved for women and two were elected on seats reserved for non-Muslims.

The PTI filed a petition in the LHC on May 28 requesting it to direct the ECP to notify the five new MPAs and "summon [them] personally". Subsequently, the high court had given the ECP a deadline of June 2 to decide on the matter.

Today's hearing

During the hearing today, PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry argued that if a lawmaker is disqualified under Article 63(A) of the Constitution, it is obligatory to notify another person on the reserved seat from the same party.

He maintained that the ECP has to issue a notification “immediately” in this regard under Article-224(6), adding that the PML-N in Punjab does not have the majority and, therefore, does not deserve to rule.

“In its plea, the PML-N misinterpreted the Constitution,” the PTI’s lawyer argued, adding that nominations are made on the reserved seats under Article 106.

Faisal Chaudhry argued that no change could be made in the number of reserved seats under Section 104 of the Election Act, 2017.

For his part, PML-N’s lawyer Khalid Ishaq contended that the Election Commission should notify new MPAs following the current proportion in the Punjab Assembly.

“Article 226 can be read in conjunction with Article 106,” he said, citing that no clause can be read separately.

The PML-N’s lawyer highlighted that the electoral college is not complete for reserved seats hence Article 226 is not applicable.

“The Election Commission would have to consider the principle of proportional representation while nominating MPAs,” he said.

While presenting his argument, Attorney-General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf said that a decision, in this case, will have far-reaching consequences.

"Twenty of PTI's seats have been reduced, after which they cannot have the same proportion. Nobody can tell which party will be successful in by-elections."

The attorney-general said it would be "more appropriate" if the ECP waited until the by-elections.