Maryam Nawaz lambastes Imran Khan for talking about splitting country into three parts

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday lambasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan for talking about dividing the country into "three parts" and asked him who influenced him to talk about that.



"Whose ideology is it? Did Zac Goldsmith influence you to this ideology or Israel?" the politician asked while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

Zac Goldsmith is the brother of Khan's ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

Reacting to Imran's statement when he maintained that "Pakistan would break into three parts if the establishment does not take the right decision," Maryam said that the entire nation has taken notice of his words and is angered by them.

She said that "Imran has lost his sanity after losing power but the truth is that power never belonged to him, to begin with," she said. "Whoever said such a thing about the country, his own party will break into 300 pieces."

She said that the mandate Imran Khan is grieving over was "false" and one that he "snatched from the public."

"I have never seen a person becoming restless for power to this extent," she added.

The politician appealed to the government to "form a medical board comprising psychologists and mental health experts to examine Imran's mental state."

Maryam went on to say that the PTI chairman failed within 30 days of assuming the office of prime minister and was further exposed within 30 days after being ousted.

She asked under what right did Imran Khan talk about Pakistan's atomic programme. "Does he have any role in making Pakistan an atomic power?"

Decrying her father Nawaz Sharif's removal from the office of prime minister three times, Maryam said that the PML-N supremo was ousted on the basis of an expired Iqama (resident permit).

"[Politicians] have borne exiles and life sentences for Pakistan. [Zulfiqar Ali] Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were martyred but the voice of Pakistan Khappay [we want Pakistan] was heard," she said.

A day earlier, Imran Khan warned that if the establishment does not "take the right decision," Pakistan would break into "three parts".

In an interview with a private television channel, the ousted prime minister said the country is on the brink of "suicide" if "right decisions" are not taken, as it might move towards default.

"The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed," he said.