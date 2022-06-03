 
sports
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday

By
SDSports desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

A poster shared by the International Cricket Council to pay tribute to speedster Wasim Akram on his birthday. — Twitter/ @TheRealPCB
Pakistan's former captain, fast bowler and the “Sultan of Swing”, Wasim Akram, is celebrating his birthday today (Friday).

Akram was known for his ability to reverse swing the ball with precision and accuracy, bowl at sheer pace and deceive batters around the world.

He captained Pakistan to many victories in ODI and Test formats of the game, taking the country to the 1999 World Cup final where the green shirts haplessly lost to Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) paid tribute to Akram by sharing a poster of his stills from the field.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), too, shared some pictures of the speedster, mentioning that Akram is the only player who had scored the most sixes in Test innings.

Akram took 414 Test wickets while 502 ODI wickets and scored 6,615 runs. He took four hat-tricks in international cricket and of course, his crowning achievement, being a member of the 1992 World Cup Winning squad where he was also declared the player of the final.

