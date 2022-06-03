 
Prince Charlotte let go of dad William's hand in joyful public appearance

Princess Charlotte showed her confident self as she beamed during her balcony appearance after Trooping the Colour parade.

The seven-year-old beamed and laughed as she enthusiastically witnessed the flypast alongside her parents and Her Majesty the Queen.

She was also joined by elder brother Prince George and younger brother Prince Louis for the occasion. 

Witnessing Charlotte's sheer confidence, fans are reminded of the time when the Cambridge kid let go of her dad's hand during a Christmas pantomime play in 2020.

During the post-pandemic event, Prince William reached out to hold his daughter's hand again, to which Charlotte again shrugged, wanting to explore the event on her own. The Duke of Cambridge then playfully gave his daughter a little stroke on her head. 

