Kanye West's pal spills beans on rapper's disappearance from public life

Kanye West's friend Jason Lee weighed in on the rapper's disappearance from public life after his heated feud with Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old hip-hop star, who launched a series of scathing social media attacks on his former ladylove and her current beau Pete Davidson, went all quiet in April.

During his conversation with Complex, the 43-year-old new music mogul said, "Ye is the only person in control of Ye."

Lee also noted that West has been trying to focus on his kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“He’s made the decision to put him and his children first—for the first time," Lee said.

“He has some amazing people around him who are advising and supporting his creative visions," the music boss also talked about the Donda 2 rapper's future.

“It doesn’t make what he said in the past or what he’s done okay," he said.