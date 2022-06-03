 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's pal spills beans on rapper's disappearance from public life

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Kanye Wests pal spills beans on rappers disappearance from public life
Kanye West's pal spills beans on rapper's disappearance from public life

Kanye West's friend Jason Lee weighed in on the rapper's disappearance from public life after his heated feud with Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old hip-hop star, who launched a series of scathing social media attacks on his former ladylove and her current beau Pete Davidson, went all quiet in April.

During his conversation with Complex, the 43-year-old new music mogul said, "Ye is the only person in control of Ye."

Lee also noted that West has been trying to focus on his kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“He’s made the decision to put him and his children first—for the first time," Lee said.

“He has some amazing people around him who are advising and supporting his creative visions," the music boss also talked about the Donda 2 rapper's future.

“It doesn’t make what he said in the past or what he’s done okay," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard fails to receive massive response on Johnny Depp defamation verdict statement

Amber Heard fails to receive massive response on Johnny Depp defamation verdict statement
Prince Charlotte let go of dad William's hand in joyful public appearance

Prince Charlotte let go of dad William's hand in joyful public appearance
Megan Fox tired of Machine Gun Kelly ‘acting like a child’ amid pregnancy rumours

Megan Fox tired of Machine Gun Kelly ‘acting like a child’ amid pregnancy rumours
Johnny Depp does not 'seek' money, 'thinking of ways' Amber Heard can pay for malice

Johnny Depp does not 'seek' money, 'thinking of ways' Amber Heard can pay for malice
Queen rejoices as she FINALLY meets namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet!

Queen rejoices as she FINALLY meets namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet!
Meghan Markle RETURNs to royal life with post-Megxit listing in Court Circular

Meghan Markle RETURNs to royal life with post-Megxit listing in Court Circular
Amber Heard’s attorney accuses Johnny Depp of ‘suppressing evidence’

Amber Heard’s attorney accuses Johnny Depp of ‘suppressing evidence’
Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict

Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict
Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused

Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused
Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments

Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments
Johnny Depp statement on Amber Heard defamation verdict receives millions of likes

Johnny Depp statement on Amber Heard defamation verdict receives millions of likes
Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer

Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer

Latest

view all