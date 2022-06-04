 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s Jubilee absence due to COVID deemed ‘convenient’ by critics

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

File footage

Prince Andrew pulled out of attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after contracting COVID on Thursday, but royal fans think it is an excuse to keep the controversial away from spotlight.

The disgraced Duke of York, who lost his royal and military titles earlier this year after getting accused of sexual assault, is said to have tested positive for COVID on Thursday, the same day as the start of Jubilee celebrations.

While a royal spokesperson released an official statement saying that Andrew would miss events related to the Queen’s Jubilee because of his diagnosis, royal fans are growing increasingly sceptical.

Many believe that the diagnosis is a ‘convenient’ way to ensure the controversial royal is kept away from the Jubilee.

One Twitter user remarked, “Covid?? I call bulls–t on that one,” while another said, “The definition of convenience. Prince Andrew testing positive for Covid and having to miss the whole Jubilee weekend celebrations.”

Prince Andrew missed Thursday’s Trooping the Colour parade as well as Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Paul’s cathedral.

It comes after his last royal outing alongside the Queen, at his father Prince Philip’s memorial service, was widely criticised.


