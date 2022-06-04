FUUAST awards eight PhD and 17 MPhil degrees

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST). — Facebook/File

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has awarded eight PhD and 17 MPhil degrees to students, a statement from the varsity said.

FUUAST's Graduate and Research Management Council (GRMC) approved awarding the degrees in its 49th meeting chaired by the varsity's vice-chancellor, Prof D. Athar Ata.

The eight students who were awarded PhD degrees include Aneela Qadeer, Sumbul Salem, Nabeela Mehmood ul Hasan, Saira Qadir, Erum Fazal, Irfanullah, Shafiq Ayub, and Asghar Ali Shah, the statement said.

Those 17 students who were awarded M Phil degrees included Nazish Kausar, Aqsa Ali bint Syed Sanobar Ali, Sakina Jafar, Rabia Najam, Mehwish Khan, Rasool Khan, Muhammad Yusuf, Amber Naz, Farheen Shakir, Muhammad Yusuf, Saima Habib, Rabia Noor Ahmad, Mirza Muhammad Sanaul Haq, Sania Qasim, Fatima Ilyas, Rashid Mahmood, Atiq-ur-Rehman, and Adnan Alam, the statement added.

Twelve students of the Islamabad Campus were awarded MS certificates including Shaukat Rahim, Nasrullah Khan, Rehan Akram, Atif Hussain, Waqas Ahmad, Rao Kamran Javed, Muhammad Rafaqat Khan, Taj Muhammad, Muhammad Zahid Hanif, Mohsin Mahmood Qureshi, Syed Mohammad Bilal, and Abdullah Omar, it added.