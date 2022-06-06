Amber Heard’s attorney shares first words after verdict: Horrible!’

 
Amber Heard’s very first words upon hearing the verdict for the defamation case have just been revealed by the actor’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft.

Her revelations have been referenced by Ms Bredehoft in one of her interviews with The Today Show.

She began by telling the show’s host of Ms Heard’s first few words after learning of the verdict.

Ms Bredehoft admitted, “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom’. She feels the burden of that.”

This revelation has come forward after Amber Heard received a monumental set-up in the defamation case with Johnny Depp, despite having received a victory with The Sun in the UK. 

