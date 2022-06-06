Govt apologises to masses, vows to reduce loadshedding gradually in coming days

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaking during a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, June 6, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ PTV News Live

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Monday the government was "sorry" for the ongoing electricity loadshedding in the country and vowed to fix the issue in the coming days.

In a press conference flanked by federal ministers, Abbasi said the government needed time to rectify the power shortage as the country was producing 21,000 megawatts and there was a shortfall of 4,000 megawatts.

As a result of the shortfall, the authorities had to opt for a four-hour loadshedding across the country, the ex-prime minister said.

Abbasi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting today in this regard and decided to reduce loadshedding to 3.5 hours, adding that additional funds have been released to facilitate power providers.

In the next phase, when coal is imported, loadshedding will move below three hours by June 16, Abbasi said, adding that from June 30, the power outages will be in between 1.5-2 hours only.