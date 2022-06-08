 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Azaz Syed

No more weddings after 10pm in Islamabad, govt decides

By
Azaz Syed

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

The government has banned wedding ceremonies after 10pm in the federal capital, Geo News reported Wednesday morning.

The ban will be implemented from today (June 8).

According to sources, the restriction is being implemented on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Moreover, permission to serve only one dish to wedding guests will be given, the sources said, adding that a notification will be issued over this new restriction.

Meanwhile, however, the Islamabad police and administration have been informed to strictly implement the ban, the sources said. In case of violation, strict action will be taken by the capital city administration.  

