 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

22 killed as passenger van falls into ditch on National Highway in Quetta

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

In this file photo, residents gather around the wreckage of a van alongside a railway track following the accident between a train and a van transporting Sikh pilgrims, in Punjab on July 3, 2020. — AFP
  • Qila Saifullah DC says emergency imposed in district headquarters.
  • Says rocky terrain causing difficulty in rescue operation.
  • Says van travelling from Loralai to Zhob witnesses accident near Akhterzai Adola.

QUETTA: At least 22 people were killed and several others were injured as a passenger van fell into a ditch on the National Highway in the Qila Saifullah area of Quetta on Wednesday.

Qila Saifullah Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Qasim Kakar confirmed the number of casualties and said that the injured are being shifted to the hospital. He said that the deceased include women and children as well.

As per the initial reports, 10 passengers died on the spot while several others suffered serious injuries, he said. Later, 12 more passengers succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll from the accident to 22.

The DC said that the unfortunate van was travelling from Loralai to Zhob when it met the accident at the spot of Akhterzai Adola. He said that an emergency has been enforced in the district headquarters.

However, he revealed that difficulty is being faced in rescuing the injured and recovering bodies due to the rocky terrain of the area.

