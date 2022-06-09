Watch 'superman' Shadab Khan's flying catch

Thursday Jun 09, 2022
Vice-Captain for the Pakistan cricket team in the T20I and ODIs Shadab Khan has mesmerised his fans by catching the ball mid-air.
After nearly 14 years, international cricket returned to Multan on Wednesday where Pakistan played against the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series.
Shamarh Brooks, a prolific West Indian batter, was dismissed for 70 runs on Mohammad Nawaz's ball when Khan jumped mid-air to catch Brook's hit.
While initially, it seems that the ball was impossible to catch, the all-rounder could be seen flying toward it and taking hold of it with his left hand.
Pakistan Cricket Board posted the video on their Instagram. The caption read: "Nawaz gets the breakthrough courtesy of a one-handed stunner from Shadab."
Khan was praised by fans and supporters in the comment section.
"Only shaddy can do this," a user commented.
"Best fielder in the world," said another.
A user even said: "Superman Is here!"