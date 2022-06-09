 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
APP

At least 5% working women lost their jobs due to pandemic: survey

By
APP

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Around 5% of women lost their jobs due to the pandemic as compared to 3.9% of men, the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2021-22 revealed Thursday.

The PES showed that the federal government took various initiatives at the federal and provincial levels to mitigate gender discrimination and to provide equal opportunities to all during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its commitment to accomplish Sustainable Development Goal's point number four during the last ten months of FY 2021-22.

During the pandemic, the survey noted, men had a higher fatality rate, while women had been affected by the economic and social fallout as they lost their livelihoods.

In addition, school closures, economic stress, and service disruptions put the health, well-being, and futures of many women at risk.

More From Pakistan:

People will now find out what is inflation, warns PTI Chairman Imran Khan

People will now find out what is inflation, warns PTI Chairman Imran Khan
Female PTI MNAs, party members protest outside Parliament House

Female PTI MNAs, party members protest outside Parliament House
'Aamir and Dania did not get divorced,' claims Dania Shah's mother

'Aamir and Dania did not get divorced,' claims Dania Shah's mother
CM Balochistan awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

CM Balochistan awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

Joint Parliament sitting passes election, NAB bills returned by President Alvi

Joint Parliament sitting passes election, NAB bills returned by President Alvi

The career of televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain

The career of televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain
Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves politicians, celebrities in shock

Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves politicians, celebrities in shock
Popular TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat is no more

Popular TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat is no more
Ex-bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema appointed PM's adviser on establishment

Ex-bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema appointed PM's adviser on establishment
PM calls for collective efforts to end power outages

PM calls for collective efforts to end power outages
Long march: PHC grants transit bail to KP CM Mahmood Khan till July 2

Long march: PHC grants transit bail to KP CM Mahmood Khan till July 2
Swedish woman allegedly raped by guard in Islamabad

Swedish woman allegedly raped by guard in Islamabad

Latest

view all