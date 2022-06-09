At least 5% working women lost their jobs due to pandemic: survey

— Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Around 5% of women lost their jobs due to the pandemic as compared to 3.9% of men, the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2021-22 revealed Thursday.

The PES showed that the federal government took various initiatives at the federal and provincial levels to mitigate gender discrimination and to provide equal opportunities to all during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its commitment to accomplish Sustainable Development Goal's point number four during the last ten months of FY 2021-22.

During the pandemic, the survey noted, men had a higher fatality rate, while women had been affected by the economic and social fallout as they lost their livelihoods.

In addition, school closures, economic stress, and service disruptions put the health, well-being, and futures of many women at risk.