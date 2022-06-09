 
Meghan Markle urged to apologise to UK over 'failed attacks' on monarchy

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has faced fresh criticism over her bombshell interview with a US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, who visited to the UK with their two children to attend the the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, has been urged to apologise to the Britons after her "failed attacks" on the monarchy.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their first public engagement with the Firm since their explosive tell-all chat with the US TV host in which they alleged a member of the family of racism and Harry criticised his father Charles for being absent during his childhood.

The Duchess also accused the Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" and suggested "one of the most senior" people rejected her pleas for help. 

Former aide to Margaret Thatcher Nile Gardiner, according to express.uk.com, commented: "Still waiting for Meghan Markle's apology to the Royal Family and the British people for all her failed attacks on the Monarchy. Judging by the massive success of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee her campaign hasn't been a great success. She may want to think about a different career."

