Suspended India ruling party spokeswoman in more trouble after Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) remarks

People shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Kolkata, India, June 7, 2022. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: Police in New Delhi said on Thursday they have filed a complaint against a suspended spokeswoman for India’s ruling party for “inciting people on divisive lines” on social media, days after her remarks on Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) led to a diplomatic backlash.

Many Muslim-majority countries have condemned India after Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made insulting comments on the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a recent heated TV debate.

Calls have grown for a boycott of Indian products in Gulf countries, while the BJP has suspended Sharma and asked its spokespeople to speak more responsibly in public.

Delhi Police said they had registered two preliminary complaints —known as first information reports — on the basis “of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquillity & inciting people on divisive lines”.

"One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & the other against multiple social media entities," the department said on Twitter, without specifying what posts triggered the complaint and what were the entities.

"Even as notices are being sent to social media intermediaries for details of those behind these accounts/entities, #DelhiPolice appeals to everyone to desist from posting anything that may disrupt social and communal harmony."

In India, the filing of a complaint is the first process in any police investigation and is typically followed by questioning of the accused.