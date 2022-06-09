 
Thursday Jun 09 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan snubbed by Kate Middle and William during UK visit?

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who celebrated their daughter Lilibet's first birthday at Windsor castle on June 4, reportedly invited Prince William and Kate Middleton to the party but they did not attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly asked the Kate and William to Lili's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday as an olive branch. 

But, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly did not attend as they were in Wales carrying out royal duties with their children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not see their cousins Archie or Lili at all during the bank holiday weekend, Page Six reports.

The US website cited a royal insider as saying: “Things are still fraught - William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards.”

The Sussexes threw a picnic to celebrate their daughter's birthday with close friends and family at their former Windsor home where there was face-painting and cake. However the Cambridges travelled to Wales that day with George and Charlotte for a Jubilee appearance at Cardiff Castle.

