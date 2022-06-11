 
Jennifer Aniston enthrals fans as she teased new project with Sebastian Stan

Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan made fans go crazy as they talked about doing a romantic comedy together.

During an appearance on Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” the stars discussed a potential collaboration with them as leads.

The Pam & Tommy actor said during their conversation, "If I could live in Notting Hill the movie, forever, I would. There were a lot of those movies that were great."

"Why do they have such a bad rap these days? Because wouldn’t it be fun to do one?” the Friends alum responded as she asked, “Do you want to do it?"

Stan replied with a laugh, "I would do one in a second with you."

However, later the outlet shared as per Hello Magazine that the actors continued to talk about the project after the interview.

Aniston reportedly asked Stan if they should shoot the project in New York City to which he said that it could be "written very, very quickly."

"Great. We’re gonna do a romcom,” said Aniston. “So exciting. We’re bringing them back."

