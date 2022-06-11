 
Kylie Jenner skips on 'uncomfortable energy' as she runs into Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner reportedly skipped on 'uncomfortable energy' when she ran into Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson at a birthday bash on Thursday.

According to Page Six, the diva ran into the NBA player at Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday celebrations in Hollywood.

A source spilt the beans to the outlet, “They did run into each other at the party and said ‘hi’ to each other.”

The insider also shared that despite Tristan’s bitter past with Khloe, they had a “nice exchange” and there was “no tension or uncomfortable energy at all.”

TMZ reported that Tristan was invited by a DJ Zack Bia who sparked his romance with Stassie in August 2020.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul looked gorgeous in a silver corset top which she paired with dark blue jeans and black sunglasses.

On the other hand, Tristan donned a black Supreme shirt and camouflage jacket. He completed his look with thick chain necklaces. 

