Fawad taunts Marriyum Aurangzeb for playing Candy Crush 'all the time'

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (left) and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Senior PTI leader and former federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday called out Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for making "stupid remarks" regarding the loans taken by the PTI-led government.



"You will do have [such] stupid conversations if you keep playing Candy Crush [popular mobile phone game]," Fawad wrote on Twitter, addressing the information minister.

The statement came in response to Aurangzeb's remarks about former finance minister Shaukat Tarin's statement admitting that the PTI government took 76% of the loans taken in the entire history of Pakistan.

Fawad criticised her, saying that the PTI government took loans worth $52 billion, of which $38 billion was spent on returning the loans taken by the PML-N government during their previous tenure.

"If the beggar government doesn't like [the] deal with IMF, why does it go to attend[the] IMF Board's meetings?" he asked.

Aurangzeb, while sharing a clip from Geo News reporting Tarin's conversation with the media criticising the federal budget 2022-23, said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has to make a lot of similar confessions.

"Mr Shaukat Tarin finally admitted that Mr Imran took Rs20,000 billion worth of loans in his four-year government, which is 76% of the loans taken in Pakistan's entire history," she wrote.

The former information minister has taken a jibe at Aurangzeb for playing a video game earlier as well.

Referring to the post-budget press conference of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Fawad said that one can understand the "non-seriousness" of the incumbent government by seeing the information minister busy in playing games on her mobile phone.

"On can judge how non-serious people in this government are by seeing that the finance minister is addressing the post-budget press conference and the information minister is continuously playing a video game on her phone sitting next to him," Fawad wrote on Twitter.