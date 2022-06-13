 
pakistan
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Karachi labourer spikes drinks of 22 co-workers, robs them: police

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Monday Jun 13, 2022

A picture of the surrounding area of the factory. — Courtesy our correspondent Afzal Nadeem Dogar
A picture of the surrounding area of the factory. — Courtesy our correspondent Afzal Nadeem Dogar

KARACHI: As many as 22 labourers were found unconscious at a warehouse of a factory near Tower in the early hours of Monday in Karachi, Geo News reported.

The police and rescue workers shifted them to Civil hospital. The labourers reportedly fainted because of the consumption of an "unhealthy" beverage given to them by a fellow worker.

A labourer had spiked the drinks of his co-workers last night and looted all their belongings — mobile phones and money — after they fainted, the police explained.

One labourer, identified as Allah Rakha, has been taken into custody for interrogation.

