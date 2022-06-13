 
pakistan
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

PIA flight carrying stranded passengers in Syria reaches Karachi

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Monday Jun 13, 2022

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — AFP/File
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — AFP/File 

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, which was carrying stranded passengers in Syria due to the Israeli bombing of the Damascus Airport, has landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The flight reached Karachi at 11pm with 169 passengers on board.

The flight departed on the special directives of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. 

The PIA finalised plans to send a flight to Syria after a request was made via a letter by the Pakistani envoy in Damascus. The letter was addressed to the PIA CEO and the Government of Pakistan. 

Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport

On Saturday, Syria had confirmed major damage, including to runways at the Damascus International Airport, after it was closed for repairs due to Israeli air strikes.

The transport ministry said in a statement that runways were out of service.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.

More From Pakistan:

Heritage Golf World Cup 2022: Rehman, Anwar quality for finals

Heritage Golf World Cup 2022: Rehman, Anwar quality for finals
Punjab Assembly budget session postponed till 1pm tomorrow

Punjab Assembly budget session postponed till 1pm tomorrow
‘No link between Imran’s Russia visit, no-confidence motion,’ FM Bilawal stresses

‘No link between Imran’s Russia visit, no-confidence motion,’ FM Bilawal stresses
PTI challenges ECP’s decision of not unseating defecting MNAs in SC

PTI challenges ECP’s decision of not unseating defecting MNAs in SC
'Get rid of Imran phobia, focus on performance,' Mahar tells govt in NA budget session

'Get rid of Imran phobia, focus on performance,' Mahar tells govt in NA budget session
Country to face food insecurity if farmers not given targetted subsidies: Imran Khan

Country to face food insecurity if farmers not given targetted subsidies: Imran Khan
Journalist reportedly picked up by unidentified men

Journalist reportedly picked up by unidentified men
PTI announces candidates for Punjab by-polls

PTI announces candidates for Punjab by-polls
No evidence of corruption against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza in money laundering case: court

No evidence of corruption against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza in money laundering case: court
'India unleashed brute state apparatus to browbeat Muslims': PM Shehbaz Sharif

'India unleashed brute state apparatus to browbeat Muslims': PM Shehbaz Sharif
'Accept me and Zaheer with a big heart': Dua Zahra requests parents in first interview

'Accept me and Zaheer with a big heart': Dua Zahra requests parents in first interview
FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to Iran tomorrow

FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to Iran tomorrow

Latest

view all