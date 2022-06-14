 
Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in a musical sequel of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker'?

Lady Gaga is in talks to play the role of Harley Quinn in the next instalment of Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker titled Joker: Folie a Deux.

Last week, the director of the blockbuster film Todd Phillips confirmed the sequel and now it is reported that the upcoming psychological thriller will be a musical.

A report published by The Hollywood Reporter claims that the DC Comics character, played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, will exist in a different DC universe in Joker 2 than Robbie's Harley Quinn.

Gaga is yet to close a deal with Warnes Bros. to play the role, the details of which are being kept under wraps.

However, the character of Joker is known to have a on and off abusive relationship with his psychiatrist aka Harley Quinn at the mental institution known as Arkham Asylum.

Earlier, Phillips revealed the title of the movie in an Instagram post along with a picture of Phoenix reading the script.



