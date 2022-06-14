 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

IHC to hear pleas of Noor Mukadam case convicts on June 28

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Twenty-seven-year-old Noor was found dead at the residence of the prime suspect, Zahir Jaffer, in Islamabad back in July 2021. — Twitter
Twenty-seven-year-old Noor was found dead at the residence of the prime suspect, Zahir Jaffer, in Islamabad back in July 2021. — Twitter
  • Prime accused Zahir Jaffer had been sentenced to death for murdering Noor Mukadam.
  • Division bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, to hear convicts' petitions.
  • HC defers hearing on pleas on Monday due to unavailability of bench members.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the petitions of the convicts in the Noor Mukadam murder case on June 28, 2022.

A local court in Islamabad had sentenced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, to death for killing Noor after a long-drawn trial of over four months. Meanwhile, co-accused Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar — the gardener and security guard at Zahir's house — have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each.

A division bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, will hear the convicts' petitions challenging the punishments awarded to them.

The IHC had deferred the hearing of the pleas on Monday due to the unavailability of the bench members.

The trial of the gruesome murder continued for four months and eight days. The trial court had finally reached a decision in the high-profile case after multiple twists and deferrals.

The murder

Twenty-seven-year-old Noor was found dead at the residence of the prime suspect, Zahir Jaffer, in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

After a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on behalf of Noor's father — former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam — Zahir was arrested with a murder weapon and bloodstained clothes from the crime scene on the day of the killing.

According to Noor's father, Zahir killed Noor with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

As the police went deeper into investigations, Zahir's parents were found involved in concealing evidence and assisting their son in the crime. Both Zahir's mother and father were arrested on July 25, 2021.

However, the couple was later granted bail on separate occasions as they reached out to higher courts for release on bail.

Moreover, six employees of Therapy Works, a leading therapy and drug rehabilitation centre in Islamabad, were also arrested.

The organisation came under scrutiny after it was revealed that Zahir Jaffer, had himself been associated with Therapy Works.

Moreover, Zahir was sent on judicial and physical remands multiple times for interrogations before the trial started.

More From Pakistan:

Video: PPP MPA snatches Dua Bhutto’s phone amid Sindh Assembly ruckus

Video: PPP MPA snatches Dua Bhutto’s phone amid Sindh Assembly ruckus
HEC announces fully-funded international scholarship

HEC announces fully-funded international scholarship
Allegations against commission are 'baseless', says ECP

Allegations against commission are 'baseless', says ECP
Shahzad Akbar was working as a 'broker' for Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Shahzad Akbar was working as a 'broker' for Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah
Persons in authority benefited from amendment in ECL rules: CJP Bandial

Persons in authority benefited from amendment in ECL rules: CJP Bandial
WATCH: Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

WATCH: Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

In maiden official visit to Iran, FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tehran

In maiden official visit to Iran, FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tehran

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA
Money laundering case: Why was PM Shehbaz Sharif granted bail?

Money laundering case: Why was PM Shehbaz Sharif granted bail?
Karachi weather update: Drizzle expected over next 24 hours

Karachi weather update: Drizzle expected over next 24 hours

Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide

Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide
In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change

In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change

Latest

view all