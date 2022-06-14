 
Selena Gomez gets candid about her life after "tough" break-up with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez opened up about her life after her “tough breakup” with Justin Bieber as she revealed that she’s “really proud” of how she came out of it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Only Murders in the Building star said that does not “tolerate any sort of nonsense of disrespect” after her split with the STAY singer.

She told the outlet, “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?”

“And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in, but being on the other side of it, I have to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me,” Gomez added.

Gomez further talked about her breakup, saying, “It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect,” adding that she’s “really proud” of how she came out on the other side of it all.

“It was necessary for me to walk through those things, I had a lot of soul searching to do,” the 29-year-old said. “By all means, I don’t have life figured out, but I do know that during that time I was learning so much about myself.”

Concluding her statement, Gomez added, “I find my toleration of any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect, or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff, it’s not taking over me anymore.” 


