Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Adnan Malik

FIA has filed money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi: sources

By
Adnan Malik

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

PML-Q leader and formal federal minister for water resources Moonis Elahi. — Twitter/@MoonisElahi6
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a case against former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, sources close to the development told Geo News on Wednesday.

The case, according to the sources, pertains to alleged money laundering, and has been filed by the Lahore chapter of the agency.

In addition, a money laundering case has been filed against Nawaz Bhatti, nephew of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the secretary of Punjab Assembly, and Mazhar Iqbal, a peon at RYK Sugar Mills.

The sources said that both Bhatti and Iqbal have been arrested by the FIA.

The development follows reports earlier this week that the FIA had decided to move against Moonis.

FIA sources said on Sunday that "sufficient evidence" has been collected against Moonis after which the agency decided to formally start an investigation against him.

Responding to the development, Moonis took to his official Twitter account and wrote "Bismillah" while sharing a screenshot of the news.

It should be noted that last year, former prime minister Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.

Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country.

