FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlights importance of promoting 'true spirit of Islamic teachings'

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Reuters/File

Foreign minister pays his respects at Shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (RA) during visit to Mashaad, Iran.

Bilawal thanks custodian Astana-e-Quds for the arrangements made for Pakistani pilgrims.

Underscores need for expanding mutual collaboration to facilitate pilgrims entry and stay in Iran.

During a visit to the holy city of Mashaad in Iran, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlighted the importance of promoting the “true spirit of Islamic teachings centred on peaceful coexistence, respect for all religions and mercy to humankind”.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), the foreign minister visited the Shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (RA) during his visit to Mashhad. He was received by the Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province Yaghob Ali Nazari upon his arrival at the airport.

During the visit to the shrine, the foreign minister paid respects at the Shrine, signed the guest book, and met the Custodian and Trustee of Astana-e-Quds Razavi Hujjatullah Val Muslemein Ahmad Marvi.



He also thanked Hujjatullah Marvi for the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims, who visit Iran during Arba’een, and underscored the need for expanding mutual collaboration to facilitate their entry and stay in Iran.