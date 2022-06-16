OGDCL discovers news gas reserves in Sindh

Photo— Dawn News

Latest gas reserves discovery was the Joint Venture of Guddu Block.

OGDCL says discovery was result of aggressive exploration strategy.

Further says discovery has opened new avenue in country to meet energy demand.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new gas reserves from a well in district Ghotki of Sindh, which the company says will help in overcoming the energy crisis in the country.

“On May 9, a well Umair South East # 01, located in district Ghotki of Sindh was spudded as an exploratory well to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pirkoh Formation and Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) to a planned depth of ±785m into HRL,” said a statement from OGDCL.

The statement from OGDCL said that the well was drilled down to 790m into HRL. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, successful drill stem test-1 in HRL has tested 1.063 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas through choke size 32/64’’ at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 210 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI).

The company further stated that it was the Joint Venture of Guddu Block comprising OGDCL as operator (70%), SEPL (13.5%), IPRTOC (11.5%) and GHPL (5%).



The oil and gas company termed the latest discovery of gas reserves a valuable addition to the energy sector of the country to overcome the energy crisis and said that the discovery of gas reserves was the result of the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Guddu Joint Venture Partners.

"It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country," said OGDCL.