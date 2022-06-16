No delay in CPEC projects to be tolerated as in past, says PM Shehbaz





PM says special economic zones (SEZ) capable of accelerating growth, creating job opportunities.

Shehbaz Sharif says SEZ are important component of CPEC.

PM Shehbaz says meeting timelines for Rashakai SEZ, other CPEC projects essential

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again vowed to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects (CPEC) on time, saying CPEC projects suffered delays in the past, which is criminal but now no such behaviour will be tolerated.



In a tweet, PM Shehbaz urged the timely completion of CPEC projects and underlined focus, efficiency and delivery as the principles of his government’s development policy.

“Meeting timelines for Rashakai Special Economic Zone and other CPEC projects is essential,” the PM tweeted.

PM Shehbaz further asserted that the special economic zones are an important component of CPEC, adding that, “SEZ are capable of accelerating our economic growth and creating job opportunities”.

“During my visit to Rashakai today, I inspected the pace of construction and directed for plugging the loopholes in coordination,” he added.