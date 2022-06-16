Amber Heard hints she will not appeal in Depp trial after 'full-time' mom claim: Watch

Amber Heard is dishing out her future plans with daughter after the scandalous Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Speaking to host Savannah Guthrie on Today Show, Heard gushed over her 14-month-old daughter, sharing her excitement over becoming a 'full-time' mother now that legal issues are resolved.

"I get to be a mom full time, without having to juggle calls with lawyers," Heard replied, stirring conversation that she might not file for appeal on the trial- a claim her lawyers earlier made.



When asked what would she tell her daughter Oonagh Paige about the trial when she is old enough to understand, the Aquaman star admitted that she wants her little one to know that she stood up for the truth.

"I think no matter what, it will mean something," she said. "I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."



