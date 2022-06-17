Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit

Reality TV personality Blac Chyna is ready to face her ex-Rob Kardashian in court after the exes were unable to reach an agreement in ‘revenge’ lawsuit.

On Thursday, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County denied Kardashian's previous motion to enforce a settlement over Chyna's allegations.

Chyna has accused Kardashian, 35, illegally posting her explicit photos and videos of her on Instagram in July 2017.

"Chyna is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob's motion to 'enforce' a settlement that never existed," Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement.

"Without a settlement, Chyna (born Angela White) will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge explicit photos of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent."

“Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting Chyna’s [non-consensual pictures] in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law," Ciani added.

In the motion filed earlier this month, Kardashian's lawyers alleged Chyna, 34, said she would drop her lawsuit if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones – her former friend.