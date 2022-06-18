Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo—Geo.tv/ file

Weather in the metropolis has turned pleasant as parts of the city receive light rain on Saturday morning, Geo News reported.



The areas that received rains included Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, Old city and other areas.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), intermittent light rain or drizzle is expected in the city during the next three days.

With the prediction of pre-monsoon rainfall, different areas of the country already started receiving heavy to moderate rainfall.

Last night, rainfall was also reported in Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Shiekhupura, Kamalia and Naseerabad.

While, more rain is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.