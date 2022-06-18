 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo—Geo.tv/ file
Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo—Geo.tv/ file

Weather in the metropolis has turned pleasant as parts of the city receive light rain on Saturday morning, Geo News reported.

The areas that received rains included Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, Old city and other areas.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), intermittent light rain or drizzle is expected in the city during the next three days.

With the prediction of pre-monsoon rainfall, different areas of the country already started receiving heavy to moderate rainfall.

Last night, rainfall was also reported in Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Shiekhupura, Kamalia and Naseerabad.

While, more rain is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

More From Pakistan:

Team that synergised implementation of FATF's action plan made Pakistan proud: COAS

Team that synergised implementation of FATF's action plan made Pakistan proud: COAS
PTA instructs telcos to penalise elements if user data is given to advertisers without permission

PTA instructs telcos to penalise elements if user data is given to advertisers without permission
Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan expected soon: sources

Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan expected soon: sources
WATCH: Couple save boy’s life who drowned in GB lake

WATCH: Couple save boy’s life who drowned in GB lake
FO issues clarification on Bilawal's remarks about India

FO issues clarification on Bilawal's remarks about India

Pakistan completes FATF’s action plans, to be removed from grey list after passing on-site visit

Pakistan completes FATF’s action plans, to be removed from grey list after passing on-site visit
ECP to issue notice to PSP chief Mustafa Kamal over violence in NA-240 by-polls

ECP to issue notice to PSP chief Mustafa Kamal over violence in NA-240 by-polls
‘Who is responsible for enforced disappearances; is there state within state?’ asks Justice Minallah

‘Who is responsible for enforced disappearances; is there state within state?’ asks Justice Minallah
If Pakistan removed from FATF grey list, credit should only go to Imran Khan: Gill

If Pakistan removed from FATF grey list, credit should only go to Imran Khan: Gill
Sindh markets to close at 9pm to save electricity

Sindh markets to close at 9pm to save electricity
Energy ministry refutes reports of proposed supply cuts to commercial feeders

Energy ministry refutes reports of proposed supply cuts to commercial feeders
Tremors felt in parts of Punjab and KP for second time today

Tremors felt in parts of Punjab and KP for second time today

Latest

view all