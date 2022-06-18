 
Pakistan records uptick in daily COVID-19 cases

A girl waits as a healthcare worker prepares a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to administer at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan, on January 21, 2022. — Reuters
  • Another 151 people succumb to COVID-19 in a single day.
  • Positivity ratio surges to 1.77%.
  • 58 patients of the infectious disease have been shifted to the ICU.

ISLAMABAD: A slight rise in Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio was witnessed as 151 people were found infected during the last 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed on Saturday.

According to the stats, the new infections were detected after 12,906 coronavirus diagnostic tests performed across the country, which placed Pakistan's positivity ratio at 1.77% and the overall case count at 1,531,830.

Read more: Sherry Rehman may have COVID-19

Moreover, at least 58 patients of the infectious disease have been shifted into the critical care unit during the last 24 hours.

According to the NIH stats, Pakistan's active case count reached 3,148 after 20 recoveries in a single day.

The case count has increased across the country, particularly in Islamabad where the positivity ratio reached 3.06% after 48 more cases, the district health officials reported.

