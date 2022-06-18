 
Dua Zahra's father moves Supreme Court against SHC's decision

Mehdi Kazmi (L) and Dua Zahra. — PPI/Screengrab from interview
  • Kazmi says his daughter is 14 years old.
  • He pleads for an immediate hearing of case.
  • Dua's father calls SHC's verdict faulty. 

Dua Zahra's father, Mehdi Kazmi, Saturday moved the Supreme Court against Sindh High Court (SHC's) decision allowing the teenager — who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — to decide where she wants to go, with her parents or husband. 

On June 8, the SHC allowed Dua to decide if she wants to go with her parents or her husband. "In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping," said the three-page written order by Justice Junaid Ghaffar.

"...the alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along," the order read. 

In the petition, Dua's father also stated: "The medical records revealed Dua's age to be 17. According to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and academic documents, she is 14 years old."

The petition added that the police have classified his daughter's case as C-class and pleaded for an immediate hearing of the case, calling SHC's decision faulty.

Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah Mujahid

Pak Army soldier martyred fighting gallantly against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in long march vandalism case

'Utterly repugnant': Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

PM Shehbaz appoints Intelligence Bureau as 'Special Vetting Agency'

FATF progress would not have been possible without HBL chairman's contribution: Ali Zaidi

Court approves plea seeking autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body

Watch: How do people of Sukkur's Jannat Chowk deal with ghosts?

Pakistan records uptick in daily COVID-19 cases

Watch: Baby goat with longest ears has made a world record, claim owners

Hammad Azhar says PTI govt highlighted India's 'negative role' in FATF reviews

Punjab markets to close at 9pm under power-saving plan: sources

