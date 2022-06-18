Karachi traffic police launch 'free vehicle repairing service' for monsoon rains

A traffic constable stands in rainwater to help guide the traffic. Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police has launched a "free vehicle repairing service" for the convenience of citizens who might face any issue with their vehicles during the upcoming monsoon rains in the metropolis.

In an exclusive interview with Geo Digital, Karachi Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Cheema told that the service has been introduced to provide ease to the citizens.



Cheema said that the service would have the necessary equipment to deal with emergency situations like fixing punctures, inflating tires, towing vehicles and fire extinguishers.

The DIG further added that the service will also provide medical assistance to the people.

"In case a vehicle stops moving, two litres of petrol would be provided to the car owners and half a litre to the motorcycle owners for the vehicles to reach the nearest petrol pump and to prevent traffic jams," said Cheema.

Cheema said that there are 26 patrolling traffic vehicles on duty in the city. Out of 26, eight will patrol Shahrah-e-Faisal, five in district south, three in district west and the rest on other busy roads including major highways.

The citizens can call the Traffic Police Helpline 1915 for help.