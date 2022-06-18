 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Faisal Javed’s ‘musical interference’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

PTI Senator Faisal Javed speaks on the floor of the Senate in Islamabad, on June 17, 2022. — Facebook/GeoNews
PTI Senator Faisal Javed’s Friday speech in the upper house of the Parliament has been edited with a musical background, leaving social media users in a fit.

Javed was speaking on the floor of the Senate about the alleged conspiracy that toppled the PTI government.

“There was an interference. Now that we have accepted that interference was there, and it has been successful, then it means that there was indeed a conspiracy,” Javed told the house.

But if the speech were just limited to that, there would be no fun. To make the video amusing, a Twitter user edited it with a raag and qawwali.

Then, Twitterati termed the edited video as “musical interference".

