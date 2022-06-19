Adopted son killed Seth Abid’s daughter: police

Photo: Daily Jang.

LAHORE: The mystery surrounding the murder of Farah Mazhar, 60, the daughter of late industrialist Seth Abid, was resolved Sunday as her foster son, Fahad, allegedly murdered her, said the police.

A day earlier, the police had taken Fahad into custody over suspicion and during an initial interrogation, he confessed to killing his mother over a marriage dispute, police officials said.

Farah Mazhar’s adopted son told the police that he wanted to marry a girl of his choice but his mother was opposed to it. To escape the murder charges and avoid arrest, Fahad said he tampered with the crime scene.



To paint the incident a suicide rather than a murder, the suspect hid the murder weapon — a pistol — said the police. The pistol used in the murder is registered under the name of a security guard.

The murder

A day earlier, Farah Mazhar, 60, daughter of the late Seth Abid, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at her house in Muslim Town on Saturday.

Police removed the body to the morgue for an autopsy. The victim was a resident of C-Block, Muslim Town, near Gulzar Underpass. The victim's husband was living in America due to a NAB case while she was living with her two adopted children, including Fahad.

Her third adopted son, Farid, was living in Defence along with his family. Farid told police that Fahad killed his mother, following which police took Fahad into custody.

Fahad told police that his mother shot herself in the abdomen and he took her to a hospital. Forensic teams reached the scene and collected evidence. Meanwhile, Iqbal Town SP Ammara Shirazi and other police officers, who visited the spot, said the bed sheet was changed, two pistols were buried in the ground while a third one was hidden in the kitchen. Police recovered all three weapons.