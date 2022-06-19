 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 19 2022
Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

The arms and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorists. — ISPR
  • ISPR says operation was conducted in Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom in Balochistan.
  • Says as troops started clearance operation the terrorists tried to flee from hideout and opened fire on security forces.
  • Forces also recover arms and ammunition which were intended to be used for disrupting peace and security in the area.

Security forces gunned down six terrorists of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) during an operation in the Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom in Balochistan, said the military’s media wing on Sunday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces launched an operation in the general area of the Central Makran Mountain Range on information that terrorists were present in the area.

The ISPR said that as the troops started the clearance operation the terrorists tried to flee from their hideout and opened fire on security forces.

“Six terrorists belonging to BLF have been killed in ensuing exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces posts besides recent planting of IEDs on security forces convoys in Proom and surrounding areas of Panjgur,” said the military’s media wing.

The ISPR said that the forces also recovered arms and ammunition which were intended to be used for disrupting peace and security in the area.

“Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” vowed the ISPR.

