Karachiites brave coldest night of this winter season

Mithi records lowest temperature (0°C), followed by Chhor (2.5°C), while 3°C reported in Sukkur, Dadu, Khairpur

Uneeba Zameer Shah
January 12, 2026

Labourers gather around a fire to warm themselves during a cold winter morning in Karachi on January 7, 2026. — Online

KARACHI: The residents of the port city on Monday woke up to the coldest night of the ongoing winter season so far, with the temperature dropping to six degrees Celsius in Jinnah Terminal vicinity.

Meanwhile, the minimum average temperature across the city was recorded at 8.1°C, whereas it was recorded at 9°C at Sharea Faisal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, 10°C at Mauripur and 10.5°C at Bin Qasim, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most districts of the province.

— Reporter
Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana, Tando Jam, Mohenjodaro and surrounding areas, it added.

Across the province, Mithi reported the lowest temperature, with mercury dropping to 0°C.

Other parts of Sindh are also witnessing cold conditions with mercury recorded at 2°C in Chhor, 2.5°C in Mohenjo-Daro, followed by 3°C in Dadu, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur.

Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad recorded 4°C, whereas in Larkana the minimum temperature was 3°C.

Hyderabad also witnessed relatively cold conditions with 5.3°C, along with 7.5°C in Badin and 8°C in Thatta.

