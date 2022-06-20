Prince Harry sets tongues wagging as he shuns his dad Charles on Father's Day

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, William and other royals marked Father's Day in the most special way as they all paid tribute to their dads by sharing their sweet memories via pictures on Sunday.

But, Prince Harry apparently shunned the event as he did not share even a single post to mark the day, setting tongues wagging about his relationship with his father.

Some royal fans and experts are speculating that The Duke of Sussex is not happy with the royal family's behaviour towards him and his family during their visit to the UK at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations this month.

Harry did not share even a single photo of his father Prince Charles and any other royal. Meghan also stayed away from social media and did not post anything about her estranged ailing father. The Duchess did not even pay tribute to her kids' daddy Harry.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, Prince Charles marked Father's Day in the most special way. The 73-year-old royal's official Clarence House Instagram account published a trio of special photos on Sunday to celebrate the day – including one of his sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

The heartwarming throwback showed a young Charles sitting on the grass with his sons, grinning from ear-to-ear as they enjoyed a family holiday together at Balmoral.

Prince Charles apparently reminded his sons Prince Harry and William of sweet family moments in his tribute.



Queen Elizabeth also shared her sweet memories with late dad King George VI in Father's Day post. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a Father's Day tribute.