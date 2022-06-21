 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp 'not even talking about trial' as Amber Heard plays soar loser

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Johnny Depp not even talking about trial as Amber Heard plays soar loser

Johnny Depp is thoroughly enjoying his life after winning defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old is over the moon after restoring his name in front of the public eye and is happy that the nightmare of six years is over.

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," the insider tells PEOPLE. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

"He isn't even talking about the trial now," the source adds. "He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

Meanwhile, Depp is ambitiously progressing towards a career in music with musician Jeff Black. His album is coming out on July 15.

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," gushed Depp.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk transgender child files to remove surname after his 'nightmare' remark

Elon Musk transgender child files to remove surname after his 'nightmare' remark
Khloé Kardashian 'mystery man' makes her 'feel good' after Tristan Thompson split

Khloé Kardashian 'mystery man' makes her 'feel good' after Tristan Thompson split
Prince Andrew and William's feud may create new threats for Queen, Charles and monarchy

Prince Andrew and William's feud may create new threats for Queen, Charles and monarchy
Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she shares new sizzling pics with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she shares new sizzling pics with Pete Davidson
Beyonce delights fans as she drops her new single 'Break My Soul' tonight

Beyonce delights fans as she drops her new single 'Break My Soul' tonight
Prince William’s ‘worst birthday gift’ for Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s ‘worst birthday gift’ for Kate Middleton revealed
Princess Charlene steps out with husband amid absurd claims about relationship

Princess Charlene steps out with husband amid absurd claims about relationship
Meghan Markle channels her inner actor in blue denim shirt and shorts as she joins Harry at polo game

Meghan Markle channels her inner actor in blue denim shirt and shorts as she joins Harry at polo game
Queen Elizabeth didn’t spend much time with Lilibet for THIS reason

Queen Elizabeth didn’t spend much time with Lilibet for THIS reason

Queen to gift new titles to Prince William for his 40th milestone birthday?

Queen to gift new titles to Prince William for his 40th milestone birthday?
Meghan Markle’s bullying scandal leads to new 'oppressive' label

Meghan Markle’s bullying scandal leads to new 'oppressive' label
Prince William in ‘royal rows’ over Prince Andrew as new legal nightmare looms

Prince William in ‘royal rows’ over Prince Andrew as new legal nightmare looms

Latest

view all