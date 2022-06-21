 
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Indian troops kill three more youths in occupied Kashmir

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Indian troops in Kashmir. — Radio Pakistan
Indian troops in Kashmir. — Radio Pakistan

Indian troops have killed three more youths in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK), Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The three were killed in two different encounters.

Indian troops and paramilitary forces murdered two during their cordon and search operation in the Tujan area of Pulwama district.

Another was killed in the operation at Tulibal area of Sopore town, Baramulla district.

A day earlier, occupation forces killed three youths, taking the number of those killed in 24 hours to seven.

